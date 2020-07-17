616 W Surf St 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Where Lincoln Park meets Lakeview! Spacious and bright 1750 square foot top floor apartment in perfect location, steps from Broadway/Diversey/Clark. Large living room with decorative fireplace, ceiling fan, bay windows, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Two full bathrooms with updated vanities and direct bedroom access. Additional den/office area off kitchen, In unit laundry and private outdoor deck. Common outdoor spaces in front and back of building. Pets welcome.



650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.



