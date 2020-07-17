All apartments in Chicago
616 W Surf St 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

616 W Surf St 3

616 West Surf Street · (312) 589-0370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

616 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 7/1 and see video tour - Property Id: 308276

Where Lincoln Park meets Lakeview! Spacious and bright 1750 square foot top floor apartment in perfect location, steps from Broadway/Diversey/Clark. Large living room with decorative fireplace, ceiling fan, bay windows, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Two full bathrooms with updated vanities and direct bedroom access. Additional den/office area off kitchen, In unit laundry and private outdoor deck. Common outdoor spaces in front and back of building. Pets welcome.

650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.

THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/616-w-surf-st-chicago-il-unit-3/308276
Property Id 308276

(RLNE5942556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 W Surf St 3 have any available units?
616 W Surf St 3 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 W Surf St 3 have?
Some of 616 W Surf St 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 W Surf St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
616 W Surf St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 W Surf St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 W Surf St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 616 W Surf St 3 offer parking?
No, 616 W Surf St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 616 W Surf St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 W Surf St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 W Surf St 3 have a pool?
No, 616 W Surf St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 616 W Surf St 3 have accessible units?
No, 616 W Surf St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 616 W Surf St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 W Surf St 3 has units with dishwashers.
