616 W FULTON

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful, tastefully updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo in hot Fulton Market! This end unit faces south and features floor to ceiling windows providing natural light. Timber loft w/ 13' ceilings. Recently updated kitchen w/ large granite island, and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer/dryer. Large living room/dining combo with plenty of space for dining table, gas fireplace. Large balcony w/ city views. Rent includes water, trash, basic cable, and hi-speed internet. 1 heated garage parking space also included. Prime A++ location which is steps away from Fulton Market, Randolph St restaurant row, East Bank Club, Loop, grocery stores, El, Metra, expressways and more. Available November 1st!