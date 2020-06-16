All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:18 AM

616 W FULTON

616 West Fulton Street · (219) 221-1782
Location

616 West Fulton Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful, tastefully updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo in hot Fulton Market! This end unit faces south and features floor to ceiling windows providing natural light. Timber loft w/ 13' ceilings. Recently updated kitchen w/ large granite island, and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer/dryer. Large living room/dining combo with plenty of space for dining table, gas fireplace. Large balcony w/ city views. Rent includes water, trash, basic cable, and hi-speed internet. 1 heated garage parking space also included. Prime A++ location which is steps away from Fulton Market, Randolph St restaurant row, East Bank Club, Loop, grocery stores, El, Metra, expressways and more. Available November 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 W FULTON have any available units?
616 W FULTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 W FULTON have?
Some of 616 W FULTON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 W FULTON currently offering any rent specials?
616 W FULTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 W FULTON pet-friendly?
No, 616 W FULTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 616 W FULTON offer parking?
Yes, 616 W FULTON does offer parking.
Does 616 W FULTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 W FULTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 W FULTON have a pool?
No, 616 W FULTON does not have a pool.
Does 616 W FULTON have accessible units?
No, 616 W FULTON does not have accessible units.
Does 616 W FULTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 W FULTON does not have units with dishwashers.
