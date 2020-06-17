6157 N SHERIDAN RD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors cable included stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bike storage

LAKEFRONT CONDO W/ GREAT VIEWS! Heat included!

Superb south east views of the lake from this spaciously light filled condo. This spacious one bedroom features a bright open floor plan for living and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Great closet space throughout and beautiful hardwood floors. Bedroom has south east lake views and has room big enough for a king size bed. This is the perfect location with the beach, Berger Park, Loyola University, dining, shopping, grocery (Whole Foods), and multiple transportation options (Red Line and CTA buses). A full amenity building: 24HR door staff, roof deck, fitness room, laundry facility. Additional storage and bike storage available. Heat, A/C and RCN Cable included in rent. Available 4/1!