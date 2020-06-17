All apartments in Chicago
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:43 AM

6157 N SHERIDAN RD

6157 North Sheridan Road · (312) 672-1023
Location

6157 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cable included
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
LAKEFRONT CONDO W/ GREAT VIEWS! Heat included!
Superb south east views of the lake from this spaciously light filled condo. This spacious one bedroom features a bright open floor plan for living and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Great closet space throughout and beautiful hardwood floors. Bedroom has south east lake views and has room big enough for a king size bed. This is the perfect location with the beach, Berger Park, Loyola University, dining, shopping, grocery (Whole Foods), and multiple transportation options (Red Line and CTA buses). A full amenity building: 24HR door staff, roof deck, fitness room, laundry facility. Additional storage and bike storage available. Heat, A/C and RCN Cable included in rent. Available 4/1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6157 N SHERIDAN RD have any available units?
6157 N SHERIDAN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6157 N SHERIDAN RD have?
Some of 6157 N SHERIDAN RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6157 N SHERIDAN RD currently offering any rent specials?
6157 N SHERIDAN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6157 N SHERIDAN RD pet-friendly?
No, 6157 N SHERIDAN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6157 N SHERIDAN RD offer parking?
No, 6157 N SHERIDAN RD does not offer parking.
Does 6157 N SHERIDAN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6157 N SHERIDAN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6157 N SHERIDAN RD have a pool?
No, 6157 N SHERIDAN RD does not have a pool.
Does 6157 N SHERIDAN RD have accessible units?
No, 6157 N SHERIDAN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6157 N SHERIDAN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6157 N SHERIDAN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
