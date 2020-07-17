6156 N Talman Ave G

Amenities
Large 2Bed, 2Bath Garden Unit in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 226758
Rent this spacious Garden 2 Bedroom in West Rogers Park! Features new carpeting throughout, 2 full bathrooms, living room, dining room & tons of closet space!
Short walk to California Ave, Public Transit, Grocers, Restaurants & so much more!
-New Carpet throughout
-Modern Bathrooms
-Eat-in Kitchen
-Dishwasher
-Tons of Closet Space
-No Pets Please
-On-Site Laundry
-Tenants Pay Cooking Gas & Electric Independently
-Heat & Water Included
-$500 Move in Fee; No Deposit
-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-
*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*
Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226758
Property Id 226758
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5918645)