Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

6156 N Talman Ave G

6156 North Talman Avenue · (773) 368-9715
Location

6156 North Talman Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 2Bed, 2Bath Garden Unit in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 226758

Rent this spacious Garden 2 Bedroom in West Rogers Park! Features new carpeting throughout, 2 full bathrooms, living room, dining room & tons of closet space!

Short walk to California Ave, Public Transit, Grocers, Restaurants & so much more!

-New Carpet throughout
-Modern Bathrooms
-Eat-in Kitchen
-Dishwasher
-Tons of Closet Space
-No Pets Please
-On-Site Laundry
-Tenants Pay Cooking Gas & Electric Independently
-Heat & Water Included
-$500 Move in Fee; No Deposit

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226758
Property Id 226758

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5918645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6156 N Talman Ave G have any available units?
6156 N Talman Ave G has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6156 N Talman Ave G have?
Some of 6156 N Talman Ave G's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6156 N Talman Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
6156 N Talman Ave G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6156 N Talman Ave G pet-friendly?
No, 6156 N Talman Ave G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6156 N Talman Ave G offer parking?
No, 6156 N Talman Ave G does not offer parking.
Does 6156 N Talman Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6156 N Talman Ave G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6156 N Talman Ave G have a pool?
No, 6156 N Talman Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 6156 N Talman Ave G have accessible units?
No, 6156 N Talman Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 6156 N Talman Ave G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6156 N Talman Ave G has units with dishwashers.
