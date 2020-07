Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large vintage 2 bed, 1 bath plus office/den. The office room is currently being used as a massive closet. Tall ceilings with large living areas. Central air with free laundry in the building. There is 1 garage space left available for an additional fee. Ideal for UIC students, Medical District professionals, or anyone working in the loop. Steps from Taylor St and all it has to offer. Easy access to I-290 and the Metra. Available July 7th!