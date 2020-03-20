All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6133 South Greenwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6133 South Greenwood Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6133 South Greenwood Avenue

6133 South Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Woodlawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6133 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large updated two bedroom/two bathroom condo with room to spare on the south campus of the University of Chicago is available for immediate occupancy. All the comforts one could ask for plus TWO gated parking spaces - separate living room and dining room, central A/C, in-unit laundry, gas log fireplace for those chilly winter evenings, fabulous counter space in the kitchen, high ceilings and huge storage closet in the basement. Enjoy the warm weather on the front balcony or the private deck off the kitchen. Great location on leafy residential street near the Logan Center, Jewel supermarket and the wonderful 61st St. Farmers Market (now online during Covid-19).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6133 South Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
6133 South Greenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6133 South Greenwood Avenue have?
Some of 6133 South Greenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6133 South Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6133 South Greenwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6133 South Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6133 South Greenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6133 South Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6133 South Greenwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6133 South Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6133 South Greenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6133 South Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6133 South Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6133 South Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6133 South Greenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6133 South Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6133 South Greenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60654
The Sinclair
1201 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60610
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
925 East 46th Street
925 E 46th St
Chicago, IL 60653

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College