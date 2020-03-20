6133 South Greenwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large updated two bedroom/two bathroom condo with room to spare on the south campus of the University of Chicago is available for immediate occupancy. All the comforts one could ask for plus TWO gated parking spaces - separate living room and dining room, central A/C, in-unit laundry, gas log fireplace for those chilly winter evenings, fabulous counter space in the kitchen, high ceilings and huge storage closet in the basement. Enjoy the warm weather on the front balcony or the private deck off the kitchen. Great location on leafy residential street near the Logan Center, Jewel supermarket and the wonderful 61st St. Farmers Market (now online during Covid-19).