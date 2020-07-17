All apartments in Chicago
6129 North Hoyne Avenue
6129 North Hoyne Avenue

6129 North Hoyne Avenue · (773) 805-5663
Location

6129 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
courtyard
From the moment you enter this Condo Unit, you'll fall in love with the charm and space it has to offer. Lovely Courtyard building located in the West Ridge community, near the borders of Rogers Park and Edgewater (one block from Peterson Ave and Target). Plenty of area stores, shops, and restaurants to choose from. Access to public transportation (Buses; Red Line nearby; Peterson/Ridge Metra due to break ground this year). Expressway entrances nearby (94 and LSD). Huge Living Room for relaxing or entertaining. Separate Dining Room. Spacious Bedrooms. Master BR overlooks Courtyard. Ample closet space. Plenty of storage (TWO Storage Lockers included in the Rent). Quality finishes in Kitchen. In-Unit LAUNDRY! Plenty of sunshine. Gated entrance from front and rear access. 1 Month's Sec Dep required plus a moving deposit (payable to the Condo Assoc). Renters Insurance will be required. Verification of positive rental/ownership history. No more than 4 Occupants per Owner. Sorry...NO PETS. Very well maintained building. Unit currently Owner-Occupied and will be painted mid-July. Ready to Move-In August 1st! Schedule a showing and fall in love with your New place to call Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 North Hoyne Avenue have any available units?
6129 North Hoyne Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 6129 North Hoyne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6129 North Hoyne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 North Hoyne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6129 North Hoyne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6129 North Hoyne Avenue offer parking?
No, 6129 North Hoyne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6129 North Hoyne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6129 North Hoyne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 North Hoyne Avenue have a pool?
No, 6129 North Hoyne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6129 North Hoyne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6129 North Hoyne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 North Hoyne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6129 North Hoyne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6129 North Hoyne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6129 North Hoyne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
