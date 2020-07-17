6129 North Hoyne Avenue

Amenities

fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities courtyard

From the moment you enter this Condo Unit, you'll fall in love with the charm and space it has to offer. Lovely Courtyard building located in the West Ridge community, near the borders of Rogers Park and Edgewater (one block from Peterson Ave and Target). Plenty of area stores, shops, and restaurants to choose from. Access to public transportation (Buses; Red Line nearby; Peterson/Ridge Metra due to break ground this year). Expressway entrances nearby (94 and LSD). Huge Living Room for relaxing or entertaining. Separate Dining Room. Spacious Bedrooms. Master BR overlooks Courtyard. Ample closet space. Plenty of storage (TWO Storage Lockers included in the Rent). Quality finishes in Kitchen. In-Unit LAUNDRY! Plenty of sunshine. Gated entrance from front and rear access. 1 Month's Sec Dep required plus a moving deposit (payable to the Condo Assoc). Renters Insurance will be required. Verification of positive rental/ownership history. No more than 4 Occupants per Owner. Sorry...NO PETS. Very well maintained building. Unit currently Owner-Occupied and will be painted mid-July. Ready to Move-In August 1st! Schedule a showing and fall in love with your New place to call Home!