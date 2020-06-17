6114 North Winthrop Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking e-payments internet access key fob access

Apartment Features: Designer Gray Kitchen Cabinets Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Attached Dining/Office Area Renovated Bathroom with Shower Stall Spacious Living Room with Courtyard View Dark Wood Flooring Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting High Ceilings Heat & Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features Fitness Room with WIFI Lounge Laundry Room Bike Parking Reserved Gated Parking Front Door Intercom with Key Fob Access New Weather Efficient Exterior windows Short walk to Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife and the beach Nearby Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops, buses & LSD Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease