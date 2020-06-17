All apartments in Chicago
6114 North Winthrop Ave.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

6114 North Winthrop Ave.

6114 North Winthrop Avenue · (773) 893-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6114 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
Apartment Features: Designer Gray Kitchen Cabinets Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Attached Dining/Office Area Renovated Bathroom with Shower Stall Spacious Living Room with Courtyard View Dark Wood Flooring Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting High Ceilings Heat & Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features Fitness Room with WIFI Lounge Laundry Room Bike Parking Reserved Gated Parking Front Door Intercom with Key Fob Access New Weather Efficient Exterior windows Short walk to Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife and the beach Nearby Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops, buses & LSD Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 North Winthrop Ave. have any available units?
6114 North Winthrop Ave. has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6114 North Winthrop Ave. have?
Some of 6114 North Winthrop Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6114 North Winthrop Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6114 North Winthrop Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 North Winthrop Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6114 North Winthrop Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6114 North Winthrop Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6114 North Winthrop Ave. does offer parking.
Does 6114 North Winthrop Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 North Winthrop Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 North Winthrop Ave. have a pool?
No, 6114 North Winthrop Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6114 North Winthrop Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6114 North Winthrop Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 North Winthrop Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6114 North Winthrop Ave. has units with dishwashers.
