610 North Damen Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest suite

Available August 1st! Fantastic, three-level, single family rental will allow you to spread out and have your own four walls! The home features a huge garage deck off the kitchen area AND a roof top deck with city views. The main level is an "open concept" with a living/dining space that opens to the eat-in-kitchen. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space, granite counters and breakfast bar. There is also a half bath on the main level. Upstairs has two en-suite style bedroom/full baths and great closet space. The lower level has a large family room and guest suite + full bath. Fantastic walk-to-everything Ukrainian Village location near Mariano's, transport, I90/94/290 & Fulton Market, West Loop and Downtown. Credit check required. $550 non-refundable move in fee, no security deposit. Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable fee of $300.