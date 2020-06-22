All apartments in Chicago
610 North Damen Avenue
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:15 AM

610 North Damen Avenue

610 N Damen Ave · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60612
West Town

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
Available August 1st! Fantastic, three-level, single family rental will allow you to spread out and have your own four walls! The home features a huge garage deck off the kitchen area AND a roof top deck with city views. The main level is an "open concept" with a living/dining space that opens to the eat-in-kitchen. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space, granite counters and breakfast bar. There is also a half bath on the main level. Upstairs has two en-suite style bedroom/full baths and great closet space. The lower level has a large family room and guest suite + full bath. Fantastic walk-to-everything Ukrainian Village location near Mariano's, transport, I90/94/290 & Fulton Market, West Loop and Downtown. Credit check required. $550 non-refundable move in fee, no security deposit. Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable fee of $300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
610 North Damen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 North Damen Avenue have?
Some of 610 North Damen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
610 North Damen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 North Damen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 610 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 610 North Damen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 610 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 North Damen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
No, 610 North Damen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 610 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 610 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 610 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 North Damen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
