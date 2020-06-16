61 West 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful South Loop 2BR/2B Duplex with Spacious 400 Sq Ft Patio!! Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite counter tops, Custom Back splash and Breakfast Bar! Carpet in Bedrooms and Upstairs Hall. Floor to Ceiling Windows. Beautiful View of the City and Lots of Natural Light. Master Suite has a Walk-In Organized Closet and Master Bath. 2nd Bed with Organized Closet. 1 Block to Mariano's, Cottontail Park, and the South Loop School! New Front Load Laundry! HEATED GARAGE SPACE AND STORAGE CAGE INCLUDED IN PRICE.

