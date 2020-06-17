All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 61 W 15th Pl 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
61 W 15th Pl 207
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

61 W 15th Pl 207

61 W 15th St · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

61 W 15th St, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 207 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful South Loop 2 BR/2BA Duplex with Spacious - Property Id: 281773

400 Sq Ft Patio!!
Beautiful South Loop 2BR/2BA Duplex with Spacious 400 Sq Ft Patio!! Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite counter tops, Custom Back splash and Breakfast Bar! Carpet in Bedrooms and Upstairs Hall. Floor to Ceiling Windows. Beautiful View of the City and Lots of Natural Light. Master Suite has a Walk-In Organized Closet and Master Bath. 2nd Bed with Organized Closet. 1 Block to Mariano's, Cottontail Park, and the South Loop School! New Front Load Laundry! High Speed Internet, Heated Garage Space and Storage include in price!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281773
Property Id 281773

(RLNE5783617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 W 15th Pl 207 have any available units?
61 W 15th Pl 207 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 W 15th Pl 207 have?
Some of 61 W 15th Pl 207's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 W 15th Pl 207 currently offering any rent specials?
61 W 15th Pl 207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 W 15th Pl 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 W 15th Pl 207 is pet friendly.
Does 61 W 15th Pl 207 offer parking?
Yes, 61 W 15th Pl 207 does offer parking.
Does 61 W 15th Pl 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 W 15th Pl 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 W 15th Pl 207 have a pool?
No, 61 W 15th Pl 207 does not have a pool.
Does 61 W 15th Pl 207 have accessible units?
No, 61 W 15th Pl 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 61 W 15th Pl 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 W 15th Pl 207 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 61 W 15th Pl 207?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4721 S. Ellis Avenue
4721 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Woodlawn Court
5218 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
1438 W Belmont
1438 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2322 Commonwealth
2322 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity