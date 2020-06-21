All apartments in Chicago
6029 North Winthrop Ave.

6029 North Winthrop Avenue · (773) 893-0916
Location

6029 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
e-payments
bbq/grill
key fob access
Apartment Features: ~~Maple kitchen cabinets with granite countertops & deep undermount sink ~~Stainless steel appliances ~~Large living room area ~~Lots of natural light comes into this apartment ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Convenient eat in kitchen counter ~~Dark Wood floors ~~Big walk-in closet in bedroom ~~Heat and water included ~~A/C wall unit also included Building Features: 24 HR Fitness Room 24 HR Laundry Room has card system BBQ Stone Patio with Grill Renovated Elevator Reserved Gated Parking Bike Parking Trash Recycling Area Front Door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access Close to Whole Foods, Aldi, Restaurants, Nightlife and Beach Nearby Thorndale and Granville Red Line Stops and Buses Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have any available units?
6029 North Winthrop Ave. has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have?
Some of 6029 North Winthrop Ave.'s amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6029 North Winthrop Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6029 North Winthrop Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 North Winthrop Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. does offer parking.
Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have a pool?
No, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
