All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6018 N Winthrop Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6018 N Winthrop Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6018 N Winthrop Ave

6018 North Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6018 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
Updated Studio Awesome Edgewater Location! - Property Id: 283945

Terrific unit features: beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, nice kitchen with granite counter tops, updated, fresh bathroom and modern windows with mini-blinds. On-site laundry and fitness center. Rent includes heat and water. Pet friendly. Located steps / blocks from: the Thorndale Red-line, Whole Foods, Moody's Pub, The Growling Rabbit, Ras Dashen Ethiopian, Lickity Split Frozen Custard, Ann Sather, Indie Cafe, Metropolis Coffee Company, Walgreens, Broadway Antique Market, LA Fitness, Lane Beach and much more!

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283945
Property Id 283945

(RLNE5791779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 N Winthrop Ave have any available units?
6018 N Winthrop Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 N Winthrop Ave have?
Some of 6018 N Winthrop Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 N Winthrop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6018 N Winthrop Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 N Winthrop Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 N Winthrop Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6018 N Winthrop Ave offer parking?
No, 6018 N Winthrop Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6018 N Winthrop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 N Winthrop Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 N Winthrop Ave have a pool?
No, 6018 N Winthrop Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6018 N Winthrop Ave have accessible units?
No, 6018 N Winthrop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 N Winthrop Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 N Winthrop Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
4917-23 N Hermitage
4917 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
6125-29 S Wabash Ave
6125 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College