6018 N Winthrop Ave

Amenities
Updated Studio Awesome Edgewater Location! - Property Id: 283945
Terrific unit features: beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, nice kitchen with granite counter tops, updated, fresh bathroom and modern windows with mini-blinds. On-site laundry and fitness center. Rent includes heat and water. Pet friendly. Located steps / blocks from: the Thorndale Red-line, Whole Foods, Moody's Pub, The Growling Rabbit, Ras Dashen Ethiopian, Lickity Split Frozen Custard, Ann Sather, Indie Cafe, Metropolis Coffee Company, Walgreens, Broadway Antique Market, LA Fitness, Lane Beach and much more!
Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283945
