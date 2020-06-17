All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:14 AM

6013 West Gunnison Street

6013 West Gunnison Street · (847) 970-8211
Location

6013 West Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in Ready Jefferson Park Garden unit, 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. H/W Floors T/O. Kitchen w/ Ceramic Flooring. Huge Master Bedroom. Quite Building. Radiator heating & A/C. Laundry in Basement. Neighborhood w/ Great Schools. Free Street Parking. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. Owner pays for Water, Electric, Gas, Garbage & Sewer. 1 space in Garage available for an additional $100 per month. Credit check required. Credit must be 650+. Dog-Friendly 35 Pound max weight but Sorry no Cats. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6013 West Gunnison Street have any available units?
6013 West Gunnison Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6013 West Gunnison Street have?
Some of 6013 West Gunnison Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6013 West Gunnison Street currently offering any rent specials?
6013 West Gunnison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6013 West Gunnison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6013 West Gunnison Street is pet friendly.
Does 6013 West Gunnison Street offer parking?
Yes, 6013 West Gunnison Street does offer parking.
Does 6013 West Gunnison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6013 West Gunnison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6013 West Gunnison Street have a pool?
No, 6013 West Gunnison Street does not have a pool.
Does 6013 West Gunnison Street have accessible units?
No, 6013 West Gunnison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6013 West Gunnison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6013 West Gunnison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
