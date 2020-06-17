6013 West Gunnison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Move in Ready Jefferson Park Garden unit, 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. H/W Floors T/O. Kitchen w/ Ceramic Flooring. Huge Master Bedroom. Quite Building. Radiator heating & A/C. Laundry in Basement. Neighborhood w/ Great Schools. Free Street Parking. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. Owner pays for Water, Electric, Gas, Garbage & Sewer. 1 space in Garage available for an additional $100 per month. Credit check required. Credit must be 650+. Dog-Friendly 35 Pound max weight but Sorry no Cats. Available NOW!