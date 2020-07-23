All apartments in Chicago
6001 N Winthrop
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

6001 N Winthrop

6001 North Winthrop Avenue · (773) 391-8110
Location

6001 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the second floor of an Edgewater apartment building is available for immediate occupancy. Residence features a decorative fireplace, central air and gas-forced heat, ceiling fans, and the kitchen has a microwave as well as a dishwasher. Building has laundry facilities and a bike room. Near Whole Foods, L.A. Fitness, and the lake! Less than a block to the Thorndale red line and near CTA buses 36, 151, and the express buses to downtown. Cats are negotiable. To schedule a showing, please call or text Michael Keating, 773-391-8110.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 N Winthrop have any available units?
6001 N Winthrop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6001 N Winthrop have?
Some of 6001 N Winthrop's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 N Winthrop currently offering any rent specials?
6001 N Winthrop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 N Winthrop pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 N Winthrop is pet friendly.
Does 6001 N Winthrop offer parking?
No, 6001 N Winthrop does not offer parking.
Does 6001 N Winthrop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 N Winthrop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 N Winthrop have a pool?
No, 6001 N Winthrop does not have a pool.
Does 6001 N Winthrop have accessible units?
No, 6001 N Winthrop does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 N Winthrop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 N Winthrop has units with dishwashers.
