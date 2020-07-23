6001 N Winthrop

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the second floor of an Edgewater apartment building is available for immediate occupancy. Residence features a decorative fireplace, central air and gas-forced heat, ceiling fans, and the kitchen has a microwave as well as a dishwasher. Building has laundry facilities and a bike room. Near Whole Foods, L.A. Fitness, and the lake! Less than a block to the Thorndale red line and near CTA buses 36, 151, and the express buses to downtown. Cats are negotiable. To schedule a showing, please call or text Michael Keating, 773-391-8110.



Terms: One year lease