Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Large one bedroom condo in the South Loop!

Large one bedroom condo in the South Loop! Unit features a spacious open floor plan, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated bathroom, king-size bedroom, walk-in closet, high ceilings, doorman, laundry on site, and fitness center on first floor! Heat, Water, Cooking Gas, Cable and internet included. Pets welcome (no breed restrictions). Available 2/1

