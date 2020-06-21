All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517

5920 North Kenmore Avenue · (773) 644-0672
Location

5920 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 517 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Edgewater Near Lake With Parking Available - Property Id: 295831

5920 N Kenmore Ave #517 Chicago, Il 60660
Located 2 blocks from the Thorndale CTA Red Line Station and 1 block west of CTA #147 Express Bus to Loop on Sheridan Rd.
1 bed room apartment at $1,000.00 monthly.
No Security deposit. $350.00 non refundable move in fee.
On Site Outdoor Parking available at $65.00 monthly.

Recently updated 1 bed room apartment with 17 x 13 ft Living Room. 10 x 10 ft Dining Room,
8 x 8 ft Kitchen and 13 x 11 ft. Bed Room. Elevator Building with Coin Laundry on site.
Available now or July 1. Minimum monthly income of $3,000.00 and credit score aver 650 required for lease approval.

Photos were taken during decorating of apartment
Call 773-644-0672 for a showing appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295831
Property Id 295831

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 have any available units?
5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 have?
Some of 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 currently offering any rent specials?
5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 pet-friendly?
No, 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 offer parking?
Yes, 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 does offer parking.
Does 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 have a pool?
No, 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 does not have a pool.
Does 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 have accessible units?
No, 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 N Kenmore Ave. 517 does not have units with dishwashers.
