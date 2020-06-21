Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Edgewater Near Lake With Parking Available - Property Id: 295831



5920 N Kenmore Ave #517 Chicago, Il 60660

Located 2 blocks from the Thorndale CTA Red Line Station and 1 block west of CTA #147 Express Bus to Loop on Sheridan Rd.

1 bed room apartment at $1,000.00 monthly.

No Security deposit. $350.00 non refundable move in fee.

On Site Outdoor Parking available at $65.00 monthly.



Recently updated 1 bed room apartment with 17 x 13 ft Living Room. 10 x 10 ft Dining Room,

8 x 8 ft Kitchen and 13 x 11 ft. Bed Room. Elevator Building with Coin Laundry on site.

Available now or July 1. Minimum monthly income of $3,000.00 and credit score aver 650 required for lease approval.



Photos were taken during decorating of apartment

Call 773-644-0672 for a showing appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295831

Property Id 295831



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839246)