Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3

5852 West Irving Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

5852 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60634
Portage Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated two bedroom apartment in Portage Park available for early July move-in. Outdoor parking space available for an addition $50 a month. Heat INCLUDED in rent. Large bedrooms that can easily fit queen beds. Great closet space! Renovated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining area. Large living area that gets LOTS of natural light. Laundry room, extra storage locker included in rent. Cats ONLY $25 additional pet rent. $250 move-in fee, NO security deposit, $50 application fee per person. 600+ Credit Score, Monthly income must be 2.5x monthly rent. Co-signers considered Contact Liza at NRS for more information! 312.670.0440.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 have any available units?
5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 have?
Some of 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
