5852 W Irving Park Rd Apt 3

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Recently renovated two bedroom apartment in Portage Park available for early July move-in. Outdoor parking space available for an addition $50 a month. Heat INCLUDED in rent. Large bedrooms that can easily fit queen beds. Great closet space! Renovated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining area. Large living area that gets LOTS of natural light. Laundry room, extra storage locker included in rent. Cats ONLY $25 additional pet rent. $250 move-in fee, NO security deposit, $50 application fee per person. 600+ Credit Score, Monthly income must be 2.5x monthly rent. Co-signers considered Contact Liza at NRS for more information! 312.670.0440.



(RLNE5829408)