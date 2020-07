Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL THREE BED APARTMENT IN WASHINGTON PARK - Property Id: 321465



Beautifully updated three bedroom and one bath apartment in the Washington Park neighborhood:



- Spacious living areas with new light fixtures and window treatments

- Updated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Street parking available



REQUIREMENTS:

575+ Credit Score

Monthly Net Income 3x Rent

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies



For more information or to schedule a showing, please email pamela.dreamspots@gmail.com or text (773) 236 - 0846



Pamela Mondane | Dream Spots Real Estate

"Move with Mondane!"

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5841-s-indiana-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/321465

Property Id 321465



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5951547)