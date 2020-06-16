All apartments in Chicago
5828 N Kenmore Ave 2

5828 North Kenmore Avenue · (773) 318-3881
Location

5828 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous 3Bed/2Ba apartment for rent! - Property Id: 192241

Approximately 2200SF of living space. This apartment is HUGE and features beautiful hardwood floors, tons of natural light throughout, large living space w/ sunroom, 2 spacious bedrooms, one smaller bedroom w/ private bath. There is garage parking available for an additional $150/mo. Coin laundry on site. Great location by the lake, the redline, loyola and some great restaurants and cafes. Available for an immediate move-in. Open to 6 month or 15-18 month leases.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192241
Property Id 192241

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 have any available units?
5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 have?
Some of 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 does offer parking.
Does 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5828 N Kenmore Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
