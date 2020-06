Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great 2 Bed in Andersonville All Newly Rehabbed! - Property Id: 266452



Please call or text Chris Jinks for a virtual tour today! 630-750-6090



No laundry in building!



Nice 2 Bed Includes the Following:



* Hardwood Floors

* High Ceilings

* Living Room & Dining Room

* Dishwasher

* Laundry right across the street

* Small dog ok.

* Cats OK.

* Parking Available

* Yard

* Close to EL & Much More!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266452

Property Id 266452



(RLNE5803960)