Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

2 Available 08/01/20 SOPHISTICATED & GORGEOUS FINISHES EVERYTHING NEW!! JUST BLOCKS FROM SWEDISH COVENANT HOSPITAL & ALL THE AREA'S MAIN ATTRACTIONS OFF LINCOLN AVE BETWEEN CALIFORNIA AND WESTERN - SUPERB LOCATION! Located at 5712 N Washtenaw #2

**Move in Ready June 1**

2 Large Beds 2 Modern Baths Large Open Layout Living / Dining Area Sun Room / Smaller Dining Area Off Kitchen All New Hardwood Floors All New Modern Cabinets New Granite Counter Tops Breakfast Bar End New SAMSUNG Stainless Steel Appliances Throughout Dishwasher New Ceiling Fans New Full Size SAMSUNG in Unit Washer & Dryer All New Modern Lighting & Fixtures High Ceilings Built in Fireplace (Decorative) Central AC Central Heat Garage Parking Included in rent Pets One Time Fee 250 Per Pet More....

Requires 0 Deposit, One Time Move in Fee of $500 Tenant Pays Gas and Electric

Call or Text 773-401-3600 mention "Washtenaw2" if texting please

12 Months Lease Minimum



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5712-n-washtenaw-ave-chicago-il-60659-usa-unit-2/a030d473-92dc-4c9f-842e-1df2e98730a9



(RLNE5903477)