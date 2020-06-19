All apartments in Chicago
562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E

562 W 18th St · No Longer Available
Location

562 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60616
Lower West Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
new construction
Stunning brand new construction building in South Loop! Be the first to live in this gorgeous unit featuring 2 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with walk in closets. Drenched with natural light, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Unit features huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances and separate dinning area. Common roof deck. W/D in unit. Close to restaurants, shopping and public transportation. Available June 1st. Storage and bike room included! $500 nonrefundable move in fee per person. Photos of similar unit. No security deposit. Street parking. Sorry- no pets.Email cgallan@halesinc.com for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E have any available units?
562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E have?
Some of 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E currently offering any rent specials?
562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E pet-friendly?
No, 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E offer parking?
No, 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E does not offer parking.
Does 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E have a pool?
No, 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E does not have a pool.
Does 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E have accessible units?
No, 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E have units with dishwashers?
No, 562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E does not have units with dishwashers.
