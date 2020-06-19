562 West 18th Street - 562 W. 18th St 2E

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage new construction

Stunning brand new construction building in South Loop! Be the first to live in this gorgeous unit featuring 2 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with walk in closets. Drenched with natural light, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Unit features huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances and separate dinning area. Common roof deck. W/D in unit. Close to restaurants, shopping and public transportation. Available June 1st. Storage and bike room included! $500 nonrefundable move in fee per person. Photos of similar unit. No security deposit. Street parking. Sorry- no pets.Email cgallan@halesinc.com for more info