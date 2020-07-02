All apartments in Chicago
561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A

561 West Stratford Place · (312) 500-3102
Location

561 West Stratford Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
This Completely Renovated designer 1 Bedroom at 561 W Stratford Place is available to move into right away. It has a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove with vented hood, granite countertops,refinished cabinets and new backsplash. The renovations continue with a brand new bathroom, new light fixtures and new floors throughout. This is essentially a brand new condo rental in a 1960's building in an amazing Lakeview location with grocery stores, restaurants, bars, public transportation and Wrigley Field just blocks away. Heat,water, storage and trash removal included in rent. Minimum credit score (CS) 650 and 3.0 RIR(rent-to-income ratio).

(RLNE5858528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A have any available units?
561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A have?
Some of 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A currently offering any rent specials?
561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A pet-friendly?
No, 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A offer parking?
No, 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A does not offer parking.
Does 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A have a pool?
No, 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A does not have a pool.
Does 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A have accessible units?
No, 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A has units with dishwashers.

