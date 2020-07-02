561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access

This Completely Renovated designer 1 Bedroom at 561 W Stratford Place is available to move into right away. It has a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove with vented hood, granite countertops,refinished cabinets and new backsplash. The renovations continue with a brand new bathroom, new light fixtures and new floors throughout. This is essentially a brand new condo rental in a 1960's building in an amazing Lakeview location with grocery stores, restaurants, bars, public transportation and Wrigley Field just blocks away. Heat,water, storage and trash removal included in rent. Minimum credit score (CS) 650 and 3.0 RIR(rent-to-income ratio).



(RLNE5858528)