559 West SURF Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bike storage garage package receiving

Available Now. Spacious 1Bedroom in the heart of Lakeview with one including parking spot. Located in the highly sought after Green Brier in Lakeview's historic district. Large 1bedroom layout with modern amenities and vintage charm. Features central air, central heat, Washer/Dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and HUGE additional walk-in closet off of entry. The unit includes one assigned parking spot. The building features door staff, package receiving, and bike storage. Monthly Rental Rate includes Water and Basic Cable. The owner takes a 1-month equivalent security deposit. The building has an applicable move-in fee and deposit.