559 West SURF Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:10 PM

559 West SURF Street

559 West Surf Street · (248) 470-0871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

559 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
Available Now. Spacious 1Bedroom in the heart of Lakeview with one including parking spot. Located in the highly sought after Green Brier in Lakeview's historic district. Large 1bedroom layout with modern amenities and vintage charm. Features central air, central heat, Washer/Dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and HUGE additional walk-in closet off of entry. The unit includes one assigned parking spot. The building features door staff, package receiving, and bike storage. Monthly Rental Rate includes Water and Basic Cable. The owner takes a 1-month equivalent security deposit. The building has an applicable move-in fee and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 West SURF Street have any available units?
559 West SURF Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 559 West SURF Street have?
Some of 559 West SURF Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 West SURF Street currently offering any rent specials?
559 West SURF Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 West SURF Street pet-friendly?
No, 559 West SURF Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 559 West SURF Street offer parking?
Yes, 559 West SURF Street offers parking.
Does 559 West SURF Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 559 West SURF Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 West SURF Street have a pool?
No, 559 West SURF Street does not have a pool.
Does 559 West SURF Street have accessible units?
No, 559 West SURF Street does not have accessible units.
Does 559 West SURF Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 559 West SURF Street has units with dishwashers.
