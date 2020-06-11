5534 Artesian

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

In beautiful Lincoln Square, classic three bedroom, one bathroom features eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, spacious living room with decorative fireplace and built in shelves, beautiful original woodwork, separate formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout, brand new bath with subway tile, new vanity, queen size plus bedrooms, great closet and storage space, outdoor patio, garage parking available, dogs to 40 lbs. OK; no cats, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease