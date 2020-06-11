All apartments in Chicago
5534 Artesian
5534 Artesian

5534 N Artesian Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

5534 N Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
In beautiful Lincoln Square, classic three bedroom, one bathroom features eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, spacious living room with decorative fireplace and built in shelves, beautiful original woodwork, separate formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout, brand new bath with subway tile, new vanity, queen size plus bedrooms, great closet and storage space, outdoor patio, garage parking available, dogs to 40 lbs. OK; no cats, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Artesian have any available units?
5534 Artesian has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5534 Artesian have?
Some of 5534 Artesian's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 Artesian currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Artesian isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Artesian pet-friendly?
Yes, 5534 Artesian is pet friendly.
Does 5534 Artesian offer parking?
Yes, 5534 Artesian does offer parking.
Does 5534 Artesian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5534 Artesian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Artesian have a pool?
No, 5534 Artesian does not have a pool.
Does 5534 Artesian have accessible units?
No, 5534 Artesian does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Artesian have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 Artesian does not have units with dishwashers.
