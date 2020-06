Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry bike storage garage

Excellent 2BD/2BR units in the Heart of Old Town! - Property Id: 212086



This dynamic location offers the nightlife and restaurants of the North and Wells area, plus easy access to The Clybourn shopping corridor and North Avenue beach. Major CTA lines are just down the block.

Private balcony

Tons of light/windows & closet space

Fully applianced updated kitchen

Individually controlled HVAC system in each unit

On-site management and maintenance, video surveillance

24 Hour on-site laundry

Updated fitness center

Secure bike storage

Garage parking may be available for rent

*photos may be of a different unit in the building



Call, text or e-mail for more info!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212086

