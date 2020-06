Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood and close to public transportation, restaurants, and shopping. Near University of Chicago and Museum of Science and Industry. This spacious 1BR apartment features: large bedroom, good closet space, hardwood floors. Heat is included!! Coin Laundry in building. Application Fee is $45 (per adult). Street parking only. AVAILABLE MAY 1st!!