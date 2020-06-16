All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

545 N Dearborn St 902W

545 N Dearborn St · (773) 318-3881
Location

545 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 902W · Avail. now

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
doorman
gym
pool
sauna
Updated 1 bedroom condo in Grand Plaza - Property Id: 233381

Updated 1 bedroom condo in Grand Plaza with amenities galore!
This is a one bedroom, one bathroom luxury unit in the 9th floor of the West tower of Grand Plaza. The unit offers new in-unit laundry appliances, newer floors throughout the entire condo, an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a concrete balcony with a large sliding glass door. This building offers a 24-hour doorman. On the same floor as the unit are the best amenities in the building! These include outdoor pool, a recently renovated gym, a lounge, business center, walking track and basketball courts. There are saunas in each locker room for men and women. The Grand Plaza building is located directly next to the Red Line and is just steps from salons TONS of shopping & restaurants, including a Jewel right next door. Come see this one today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233381
Property Id 233381

(RLNE5681533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 N Dearborn St 902W have any available units?
545 N Dearborn St 902W has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 N Dearborn St 902W have?
Some of 545 N Dearborn St 902W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 N Dearborn St 902W currently offering any rent specials?
545 N Dearborn St 902W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 N Dearborn St 902W pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 N Dearborn St 902W is pet friendly.
Does 545 N Dearborn St 902W offer parking?
No, 545 N Dearborn St 902W does not offer parking.
Does 545 N Dearborn St 902W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 N Dearborn St 902W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 N Dearborn St 902W have a pool?
Yes, 545 N Dearborn St 902W has a pool.
Does 545 N Dearborn St 902W have accessible units?
No, 545 N Dearborn St 902W does not have accessible units.
Does 545 N Dearborn St 902W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 N Dearborn St 902W has units with dishwashers.
