Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

545 BROMPTON

545 W Brompton Ave · (805) 901-2656
Location

545 W Brompton Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Extremely spacious 1 bedroom in fabulous courtyard building. Very sunny and bright. Large living room with a wood burning marble fireplace. It flows into a formal dining room for gracious entertaining. The kitchen has been updated with maple 42 inch cabinets and a gas stove. Wood floors throughout the living spaces. Outside the kitchen is a west facing back porch that overlooks a beautifully landscaped courtyard. This building is unique with its award winning landscaped front and rear courtyards. Short walk to lake, park, shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores. Just off Lake Shore Drive. Cats ok, sorry no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 BROMPTON have any available units?
545 BROMPTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 BROMPTON have?
Some of 545 BROMPTON's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 BROMPTON currently offering any rent specials?
545 BROMPTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 BROMPTON pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 BROMPTON is pet friendly.
Does 545 BROMPTON offer parking?
No, 545 BROMPTON does not offer parking.
Does 545 BROMPTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 BROMPTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 BROMPTON have a pool?
No, 545 BROMPTON does not have a pool.
Does 545 BROMPTON have accessible units?
No, 545 BROMPTON does not have accessible units.
Does 545 BROMPTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 BROMPTON does not have units with dishwashers.
