545 BROMPTON

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard

Extremely spacious 1 bedroom in fabulous courtyard building. Very sunny and bright. Large living room with a wood burning marble fireplace. It flows into a formal dining room for gracious entertaining. The kitchen has been updated with maple 42 inch cabinets and a gas stove. Wood floors throughout the living spaces. Outside the kitchen is a west facing back porch that overlooks a beautifully landscaped courtyard. This building is unique with its award winning landscaped front and rear courtyards. Short walk to lake, park, shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores. Just off Lake Shore Drive. Cats ok, sorry no dogs.