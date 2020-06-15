All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:52 PM

5415 North Sheridan Road

5415 North Sheridan Road · (312) 404-7231
Location

5415 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4605 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
doorman
racquetball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
Location Location Location! Edgewater / Andersonville. . High Floor Condominium large 1 Bedroom rental 872 sqft. This unit features panoramic view of Lake, Park, and Lake Shore Drive, Brand New stainless Steel Appliances and Brand new carpet installed and unit freshly painted. Amenity building features 24 Hour doorman, Health Spa with Olympic size indoor pool, Racquetball Court , Convenience Store, Cafe, Garage Parking, Available for an additional fee. Walk to Beach, Restaurants , Shops, Marianos, and Andersonville. Bus stop steps away from your door, 5 minute walk to Red Line. Available now. Video available upon request through showing assist. Select " Virtual Showing ".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 North Sheridan Road have any available units?
5415 North Sheridan Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 North Sheridan Road have?
Some of 5415 North Sheridan Road's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 North Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
5415 North Sheridan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 North Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
No, 5415 North Sheridan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5415 North Sheridan Road offer parking?
Yes, 5415 North Sheridan Road does offer parking.
Does 5415 North Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 North Sheridan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 North Sheridan Road have a pool?
Yes, 5415 North Sheridan Road has a pool.
Does 5415 North Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 5415 North Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 North Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 North Sheridan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
