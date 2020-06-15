5415 North Sheridan Road

Amenities

Location Location Location! Edgewater / Andersonville. . High Floor Condominium large 1 Bedroom rental 872 sqft. This unit features panoramic view of Lake, Park, and Lake Shore Drive, Brand New stainless Steel Appliances and Brand new carpet installed and unit freshly painted. Amenity building features 24 Hour doorman, Health Spa with Olympic size indoor pool, Racquetball Court , Convenience Store, Cafe, Garage Parking, Available for an additional fee. Walk to Beach, Restaurants , Shops, Marianos, and Andersonville. Bus stop steps away from your door, 5 minute walk to Red Line. Available now. Video available upon request through showing assist. Select " Virtual Showing ".