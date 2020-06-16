All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
541 W DICKENS
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:26 PM

541 W DICKENS

541 W Dickens Ave · (773) 454-1497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

541 W Dickens Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
AMAZING REMODEL OF VINTAGE CHARM IN A SPECTACULAR LOCATION. COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATH OVER 1100 SF. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL AND GRANITE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, 2 OUTDOOR BALCONIES AND WINDOW TREATMENTS. There is a half-bath in the master bedroom. The living room has a decorative fireplace; the separate formal dining room has a built-in china cabinet & French doors.PLEASE NOTE:- Pricing can change daily- Flexible lease terms available (pricing can vary based on move-in date and lease term selections)- Can hold a unit for up to five weeks from availability dateAvailable for move-in beginning February 29th - Call, text or email me anytime to schedule your tour!CURRENT SPECIALS:- Look and Lease: Apply same day of tour and receive 1/2 of your admin fee back (credit applied towards your 2nd months rent)- $500 rent credit applied towards your 2nd months rent (lease must start by 2/25/20)- Receive an Apple Watch at time of move-in (one per apartment)- 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit on 3rd (top) floor of charming walk-up building- Updated kitchen and bathrooms- Hardwood flooring throughout- Private balcony- In-unit laundry- Central heat and a/c- Unbeatable location!! Steps to everything you need - shopping, dining, entertainment, nightlife, the Lake, grocery, and public transportation!- Pet friendly property with no weight/breed restrictions (2 pet max)- Online resident portal: pay your rent and submit maintenance requests- Emergency maintenance available afterhours- Water/trash/sewer utilities are billed monthly Lease Terms: $65 application fee per person - $500 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit) - 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions - $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet - Renters Insurance is requiredRoom Dimensions: - Living Room,17X12, Hardwood::Master Bedroom,10X11,Hardwood::Dining Room,17X11,Hardwood ::2nd Bedroom,11X9,Hardwood ::Kitchen,10X13,Porcelain tile:: Laundry Room,4X4,Hardwood ::Balcony,8X5, Stone :: Deck,10X6, WoodPhotos are of a model unit of very similar size and quality. ELAN291403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 W DICKENS have any available units?
541 W DICKENS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 W DICKENS have?
Some of 541 W DICKENS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 W DICKENS currently offering any rent specials?
541 W DICKENS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 W DICKENS pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 W DICKENS is pet friendly.
Does 541 W DICKENS offer parking?
No, 541 W DICKENS does not offer parking.
Does 541 W DICKENS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 W DICKENS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 W DICKENS have a pool?
No, 541 W DICKENS does not have a pool.
Does 541 W DICKENS have accessible units?
No, 541 W DICKENS does not have accessible units.
Does 541 W DICKENS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 W DICKENS has units with dishwashers.
