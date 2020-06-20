All apartments in Chicago
540 W Surf St S3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

540 W Surf St S3

540 W Surf St · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

540 W Surf St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit S3 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview - Property Id: 261962

- Heat Included - Don't Miss Out
Renovated 1 bedroom apartment in vintage courtyard bldg. Rehabbed kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious living area. Heat included! Laundry on-site. Prime Lakeview location with endless shopping, restaurant, and nightlife options just steps away. Short walk to the Lake and CTA. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261962
Property Id 261962

(RLNE5703793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 W Surf St S3 have any available units?
540 W Surf St S3 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 W Surf St S3 have?
Some of 540 W Surf St S3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 W Surf St S3 currently offering any rent specials?
540 W Surf St S3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 W Surf St S3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 W Surf St S3 is pet friendly.
Does 540 W Surf St S3 offer parking?
No, 540 W Surf St S3 does not offer parking.
Does 540 W Surf St S3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 W Surf St S3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 W Surf St S3 have a pool?
No, 540 W Surf St S3 does not have a pool.
Does 540 W Surf St S3 have accessible units?
No, 540 W Surf St S3 does not have accessible units.
Does 540 W Surf St S3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 W Surf St S3 does not have units with dishwashers.
