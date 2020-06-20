540 W Surf St S3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview - Property Id: 261962



- Heat Included - Don't Miss Out

Renovated 1 bedroom apartment in vintage courtyard bldg. Rehabbed kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious living area. Heat included! Laundry on-site. Prime Lakeview location with endless shopping, restaurant, and nightlife options just steps away. Short walk to the Lake and CTA. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261962

Property Id 261962



(RLNE5703793)