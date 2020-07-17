537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 4BED 2BATH in Gorgeous Lincoln Park! Available 8/1 - Property Id: 320988



This spacious vintage unit located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is available 8/1.

This sunny unit has hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with SS appliances and a dishwasher also space eat in kitchen, separate dining room with oak trim and beamed ceilings, large living room with a fireplace, big bedrooms, large rear porch. Parking available. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

No Dogs Allowed



