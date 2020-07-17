All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2

537 West Fullerton Parkway · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

537 West Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $4100 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 4BED 2BATH in Gorgeous Lincoln Park! Available 8/1 - Property Id: 320988

This spacious vintage unit located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is available 8/1.
This sunny unit has hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with SS appliances and a dishwasher also space eat in kitchen, separate dining room with oak trim and beamed ceilings, large living room with a fireplace, big bedrooms, large rear porch. Parking available. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/537-w-fullerton-pkwy-%23-2-chicago-il/320988
Property Id 320988

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5939793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 have any available units?
537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 have?
Some of 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 offers parking.
Does 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 have a pool?
No, 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 have accessible units?
No, 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 W Fullerton Pkwy # 2 has units with dishwashers.
