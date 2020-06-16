535 North Michigan Avenue

Amenities

Highly sought after Mag Mile Michigan Avenue address! Largest 1 bedroom floor plan in the building, recently updated with open concept kitchen with spacious maple cabinetry, marble counters and back splash. South facing bay windows with Michigan Avenue views. Newly rehabbed roof top workout room, heated indoor pool, locker room with showers, Sun Deck with lounge chairs and panoramic views. Roof top party room with bar, kitchen, tables and chairs. 24 Hour Doorman, Secure Package Room and bike room, Dry Cleaning Service on Site. Plenty of in unit storage + storage unit. Come see all this unit has to offer - minimum 1 year lease. No smokers. No pets. Rental parking on site.