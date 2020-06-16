All apartments in Chicago
535 North Michigan Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:28 PM

535 North Michigan Avenue

535 North Michigan Avenue · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

535 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Highly sought after Mag Mile Michigan Avenue address! Largest 1 bedroom floor plan in the building, recently updated with open concept kitchen with spacious maple cabinetry, marble counters and back splash. South facing bay windows with Michigan Avenue views. Newly rehabbed roof top workout room, heated indoor pool, locker room with showers, Sun Deck with lounge chairs and panoramic views. Roof top party room with bar, kitchen, tables and chairs. 24 Hour Doorman, Secure Package Room and bike room, Dry Cleaning Service on Site. Plenty of in unit storage + storage unit. Come see all this unit has to offer - minimum 1 year lease. No smokers. No pets. Rental parking on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 North Michigan Avenue have any available units?
535 North Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 North Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 535 North Michigan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 North Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
535 North Michigan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 North Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 535 North Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 535 North Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 535 North Michigan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 535 North Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 North Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 North Michigan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 535 North Michigan Avenue has a pool.
Does 535 North Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 535 North Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 535 North Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 North Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
