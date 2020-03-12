All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5312 West Foster Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5312 West Foster Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5312 West Foster Avenue

5312 West Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5312 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!Located in the desirable Jefferson Park, this spacious 2 bed/1 bath second floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout and great natural light. Both bedrooms are a great size with large closets. Large living room with separate dining room in this extra wide apartment. Garage parking and common backyard area. Basement has coin washer and free dryer as well as bike storage. Walk to metra and blue line or easy access to 90/94. Vacant and can be shown or take a virtual 3-d tour.Check out the 3D Virtual TOUR for unit 2:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=icpFzk7rtGvUnit 1 in the building is also available for $1600.Here is the 3D Tour for that property:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RJGEANfU3AsAddress is 5312 W. Foster, Unit 2 Westward3601206

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 West Foster Avenue have any available units?
5312 West Foster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 West Foster Avenue have?
Some of 5312 West Foster Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 West Foster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5312 West Foster Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 West Foster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5312 West Foster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5312 West Foster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5312 West Foster Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5312 West Foster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 West Foster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 West Foster Avenue have a pool?
No, 5312 West Foster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5312 West Foster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5312 West Foster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 West Foster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 West Foster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
455 W. Wellington
455 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Surf
425 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Wave Lakeview
420 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1537 West Addison
1537 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Chicago, IL 60637

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College