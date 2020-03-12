5312 West Foster Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!Located in the desirable Jefferson Park, this spacious 2 bed/1 bath second floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout and great natural light. Both bedrooms are a great size with large closets. Large living room with separate dining room in this extra wide apartment. Garage parking and common backyard area. Basement has coin washer and free dryer as well as bike storage. Walk to metra and blue line or easy access to 90/94. Vacant and can be shown or take a virtual 3-d tour.Check out the 3D Virtual TOUR for unit 2:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=icpFzk7rtGvUnit 1 in the building is also available for $1600.Here is the 3D Tour for that property:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RJGEANfU3AsAddress is 5312 W. Foster, Unit 2 Westward3601206