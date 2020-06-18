All apartments in Chicago
529 W Oakdale Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

529 W Oakdale Ave

529 West Oakdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

529 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
LOCATION! 2 Bedroom in Lakeview. Hardwood Floors. - Property Id: 282209

This two bedroom apartment in an elevator building is nestled in a great location! The unit features hardwood floors, window unit AC, with heat included in the rent.There is coin operated laundry in the building for your convenience. Live near the lake and all the great shopping, restaurants, and nightlife that Lakeview has to offer. Parking is available to rent. Cats are welcome!

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282209
Property Id 282209

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5786520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 W Oakdale Ave have any available units?
529 W Oakdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 W Oakdale Ave have?
Some of 529 W Oakdale Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 W Oakdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
529 W Oakdale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 W Oakdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 W Oakdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 529 W Oakdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 529 W Oakdale Ave does offer parking.
Does 529 W Oakdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 W Oakdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 W Oakdale Ave have a pool?
No, 529 W Oakdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 529 W Oakdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 529 W Oakdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 529 W Oakdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 W Oakdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
