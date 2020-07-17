525 Halsted

Amenities

Request VIDEO TOUR link - Spectacular 1 bed, 1 bath condo near Halsted / Milwaukee. Loft-style with exposed wood/brick details and beautiful dark hardwood floors. Modern kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including microwave, granite countertops, and one-of-a-kind custom lighting fixture. Master suite has a huge walk-in-closet and spa bath with shower/soaking tub. Freshly painted grey walls and beautiful city/street view of trendy Halsted street. In-unit washer/dryer. Central A/C and Heat. GREAT LOCATION ! Secure building with gated entry and fob access. Near public transit (steps away from the Blue line), restaurants, shops, and much more. Easy street parking on Ohio Street (permit only). WILL NOT LAST LONG. APPLY TODAY.. null



Terms: One year lease