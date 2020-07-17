All apartments in Chicago
525 Halsted

525 N Halsted St · (773) 280-7769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Request VIDEO TOUR link - Spectacular 1 bed, 1 bath condo near Halsted / Milwaukee. Loft-style with exposed wood/brick details and beautiful dark hardwood floors. Modern kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including microwave, granite countertops, and one-of-a-kind custom lighting fixture. Master suite has a huge walk-in-closet and spa bath with shower/soaking tub. Freshly painted grey walls and beautiful city/street view of trendy Halsted street. In-unit washer/dryer. Central A/C and Heat. GREAT LOCATION ! Secure building with gated entry and fob access. Near public transit (steps away from the Blue line), restaurants, shops, and much more. Easy street parking on Ohio Street (permit only). WILL NOT LAST LONG. APPLY TODAY.. null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Halsted have any available units?
525 Halsted doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Halsted have?
Some of 525 Halsted's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Halsted currently offering any rent specials?
525 Halsted is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Halsted pet-friendly?
No, 525 Halsted is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 525 Halsted offer parking?
No, 525 Halsted does not offer parking.
Does 525 Halsted have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Halsted offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Halsted have a pool?
No, 525 Halsted does not have a pool.
Does 525 Halsted have accessible units?
No, 525 Halsted does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Halsted have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Halsted has units with dishwashers.
