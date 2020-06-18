All apartments in Chicago
52 W Elm St 2504
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

52 W Elm St 2504

52 W Elm St · (312) 614-9439
Location

52 W Elm St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2504 · Avail. now

$1,646

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
New Studio in Beautiful Gold Coast! - Property Id: 256511

BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS!
Luxury Studio in Gold Coast
Hardwood floors
White quartz counters
Large closets
HUGE floor to ceiling windows
Functional floor plan for easy living
PRIME location steps to ANYTHING! Eats, drinks, shops, and more!

Brand new revamped amenities!
Outdoor Pool and Sundeck
Fire Pit and Grilling Stations
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Private Landscaped Garden
Guest Suite for Family and Friends
Business Lounge
Social Lounge
Package Receiving
24/7 Door Staff

[Virtual Tours Available || Se habla Español]

Laurin Bello, Broker.
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256511
Property Id 256511

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5688641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

