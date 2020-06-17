All apartments in Chicago
518 North Leavitt Street

518 South Leavitt Street · (773) 799-8042
Location

518 South Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Enjoy this light filled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the heart of West Town/UK village. This home features high ceilings, large windows and tons of natural light. Unit has split floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, in unit washer and dryer and views of downtown. Features also include granite counter tops and stainless appliances, marble baths, fireplace, extra storage and a large private terrace. Close to everything that Chicago Ave has to offer! Mariano's, coffee shops, restaurants and more...Easy street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 North Leavitt Street have any available units?
518 North Leavitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 North Leavitt Street have?
Some of 518 North Leavitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 North Leavitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
518 North Leavitt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 North Leavitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 518 North Leavitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 518 North Leavitt Street offer parking?
No, 518 North Leavitt Street does not offer parking.
Does 518 North Leavitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 North Leavitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 North Leavitt Street have a pool?
No, 518 North Leavitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 518 North Leavitt Street have accessible units?
No, 518 North Leavitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 518 North Leavitt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 North Leavitt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
