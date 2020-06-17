518 North Leavitt Street

Amenities

Enjoy this light filled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the heart of West Town/UK village. This home features high ceilings, large windows and tons of natural light. Unit has split floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, in unit washer and dryer and views of downtown. Features also include granite counter tops and stainless appliances, marble baths, fireplace, extra storage and a large private terrace. Close to everything that Chicago Ave has to offer! Mariano's, coffee shops, restaurants and more...Easy street parking.