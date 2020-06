Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed parking recently renovated

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT IN PRIME LINCOLN PARK. NEAR DEPAUL UNIVERSITY, CLARK STREET BUS, LAKE SHORE DRIVE, PARK, AND MUCH MORE. UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH, LAUNDRY ON SITE. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *PHOTOS MIGHT BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING.