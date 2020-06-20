All apartments in Chicago
5147 North Claremont Avenue
5147 North Claremont Avenue

5147 North Claremont Avenue · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5147 North Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NOW SHOWING. CLEAN, VACANT AND SAFE TO SHOW. Winnemac Park/Lincoln Square 2-bedroom/1-bath garden apartment with private entry on a gorgeous tree-lined street. Located EAST of Western, this unit is only 3 steps down and offers a separate, private entry. Room sizes are gracious with full windows that let in lots of sun. The large, comfy living room offers a 3-window bay and ample space for unwinding. The generous sized eat in kitchen features a huge pantry, built in shelving, and room for large dining table. Nice bathroom with linen closet, too!. Quiet, well cared unit in owner-occupied 3 unit building with FREE LAUNDRY as well. Stroll through gorgeous Winnemac Park every night! Easy street parking. Non-smoking building. $500 non refundable move in fee. Each occupant over 18yrs must complete credit/background/employment/eviction check at cost of $60 each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5147 North Claremont Avenue have any available units?
5147 North Claremont Avenue has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 5147 North Claremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5147 North Claremont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5147 North Claremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5147 North Claremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5147 North Claremont Avenue offer parking?
No, 5147 North Claremont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5147 North Claremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5147 North Claremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5147 North Claremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5147 North Claremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5147 North Claremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5147 North Claremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5147 North Claremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5147 North Claremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5147 North Claremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5147 North Claremont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
