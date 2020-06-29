All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 16 2020

5117 N. Western Ave - 3

5117 North Western Avenue · (312) 282-3336
Location

5117 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Lincoln Square property featuring extra-large, sunny living space, separate dining area with built-in hutch, eat in kitchen with giant pantry, hardwood floors, central heat/air, and original woodwork throughout. Available July. Conveniently located near tons of dining and entertainment options, close to the Western Brown line CTA train, and a block to the Western bus. Walking distance to Tony's Finer Foods, Mariano's, and Harvest Time Grocery. (3) blocks to Winnemac Park. Cat or dog (over two years, under 50 lbs., breed restrictions) with extra fee. Street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 have any available units?
5117 N. Western Ave - 3 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5117 N. Western Ave - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 offer parking?
No, 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 have a pool?
No, 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 have accessible units?
No, 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5117 N. Western Ave - 3 has units with air conditioning.
