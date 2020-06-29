5117 N. Western Ave - 3

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic Lincoln Square property featuring extra-large, sunny living space, separate dining area with built-in hutch, eat in kitchen with giant pantry, hardwood floors, central heat/air, and original woodwork throughout. Available July. Conveniently located near tons of dining and entertainment options, close to the Western Brown line CTA train, and a block to the Western bus. Walking distance to Tony's Finer Foods, Mariano's, and Harvest Time Grocery. (3) blocks to Winnemac Park. Cat or dog (over two years, under 50 lbs., breed restrictions) with extra fee. Street parking.