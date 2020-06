Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated bike storage

Beautiful One Bedroom In Lake View

One Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, tons of natural light, updated kitchen w/dishwasher, large bedroom, modern bath. Laundry & bike storage available on-site. Short walk to the Lake & Lakefront Trails. Easy access to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

