5073 n wolcott ave

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Yellow brick building on the northern end of Ravenswood is a block's walk from Foster Avenue. Several bus routes run within a few blocks of this location, making it a great option for daily commuters. Our outdoorsy residents appreciate being a three-minute walk from Winnemac Park's 40 acres of prairie garden and nature trails. Living near two local breweries serves as a great spot to take visiting friends and guests for a unique local experience just down the street. These renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. Updated kitchens include stone countertops, wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, while upgraded bathrooms incorporate updated fixtures, vanity, and bath tiling. *Photos may be of similar unit*