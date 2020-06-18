All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

5073 n wolcott ave

5073 North Wolcott Avenue · (773) 245-6362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5073 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Yellow brick building on the northern end of Ravenswood is a block's walk from Foster Avenue. Several bus routes run within a few blocks of this location, making it a great option for daily commuters. Our outdoorsy residents appreciate being a three-minute walk from Winnemac Park's 40 acres of prairie garden and nature trails. Living near two local breweries serves as a great spot to take visiting friends and guests for a unique local experience just down the street. These renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. Updated kitchens include stone countertops, wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, while upgraded bathrooms incorporate updated fixtures, vanity, and bath tiling. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5073 n wolcott ave have any available units?
5073 n wolcott ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 5073 n wolcott ave currently offering any rent specials?
5073 n wolcott ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5073 n wolcott ave pet-friendly?
No, 5073 n wolcott ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5073 n wolcott ave offer parking?
No, 5073 n wolcott ave does not offer parking.
Does 5073 n wolcott ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5073 n wolcott ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5073 n wolcott ave have a pool?
No, 5073 n wolcott ave does not have a pool.
Does 5073 n wolcott ave have accessible units?
No, 5073 n wolcott ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5073 n wolcott ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5073 n wolcott ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5073 n wolcott ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5073 n wolcott ave does not have units with air conditioning.
