5058 N Wolcott Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Charming Jr. 1 BR in Ravenswood! Pet Friendly! - Property Id: 280365



Location:

N. Wolcott Ave

Chicago, IL 60640



Neighborhood:

Ravenswood



Rent: $1295

Beds: Jr. 1 Bed

Bath: 1

Available Date: Now

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly

Parking: Street

Utilities Included: N/A - $39 Utility Fee for Heat & Water. Tenant also pays cooking gas & electric.



UNIT FEATURES:



Ceiling Fan(s)

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Mini Blinds

Modern Kitchen Including Dishwasher & Microwave

Full/Queen Sized Bedroom

Large Living Space



PROPERTY FEATURES:



On-Site Laundry

Controlled Access

Gated Entry

Pet Friendly



Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Busses, Metra & Brownline), Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping & So Much More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280365

Property Id 280365



(RLNE5782521)