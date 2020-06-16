5058 N Wolcott Ave

Amenities
Charming Jr. 1 BR in Ravenswood! Pet Friendly! - Property Id: 280365
Location:
N. Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Neighborhood:
Ravenswood
Rent: $1295
Beds: Jr. 1 Bed
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: N/A - $39 Utility Fee for Heat & Water. Tenant also pays cooking gas & electric.
UNIT FEATURES:
Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen Including Dishwasher & Microwave
Full/Queen Sized Bedroom
Large Living Space
PROPERTY FEATURES:
On-Site Laundry
Controlled Access
Gated Entry
Pet Friendly
Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Busses, Metra & Brownline), Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping & So Much More!
-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-
*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*
Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
