505 North MCCLURG Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

SOUTH EAST CORNER SPLIT 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN/OFFICE (THIRD BEDROOM OPENED UP) WITH FANTASTIC VIEWS OF THE LAKE,THE HARBOR, NAVY PIER, BENNETT PARK AND THE CITY. OVER 1800 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE IN THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 9' CEILINGS AND FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS. BEAUTIFUL ESPRESSO HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING/DINING/KITCHEN AND DEN, OPEN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY, GAS COOKING AND SS APPLIANCES. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH 5' WALK-IN SHOWER,DOUBLE VANITIES AND LARGE BUILT OUT WALK-IN CLOSET. SECOND BEDROOM HAS EN-SUITE BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET BALCONY FOR GRILLING OR ENJOYING THE ACTIVITIES IN THE BEAUTIFUL BENNETT PARK. ELECTRIC BLINDS THROUGHOUT. ENJOY ALL OF THE SERVICES OF THIS FULL AMENITY BUIDING INCLUDING OUTDOOR POOL, ENTERTAINMENT ROOM, THEATER ROOM, CONFERENCE ROOM, AND 24HR. DOOR STAFF. CONVENIENT STREETERVILLE LOCATION STEPS TO TARGET, WHOLE FOODS, WALGREENS AND AMC MOVIE THEATERS. PARKING INCLUDED, NO SMOKING BUILDING NO PETS TWO YEAR LEASE PREFERRED AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY