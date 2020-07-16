5021 N Damen Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Studio #22. Clean, generously-sized sunny studio in leafy Ravenswood / Lincoln Square. This spacious studio has hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, and a separate kitchen with its own eating area. Free heat, hot water, and cooking gas. Laundry in building makes this apartment an absolute gem. Overlooking Winnemac Park and just steps to the 50 (Damen) bus, this great apartment is also just a short walk to the brown line stop (3 blocks), and the Metra (4 blocks). Pictures may be of similar unit in building. $39.95 application fee includes running credit, background. We are located in Lincoln Square and have access to many units across the city and in this neighborhood. For fastest response, please email your showing request, including move-date, and what days and times might work for a showing to rentals@mytownrealtygroup.com. Visit www.mytownrealtygroup.com to continue your search.