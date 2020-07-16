All apartments in Chicago
5021 N Damen Ave

5021 North Damen Avenue · (773) 360-0456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5021 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
some paid utils
Studio #22. Clean, generously-sized sunny studio in leafy Ravenswood / Lincoln Square. This spacious studio has hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, and a separate kitchen with its own eating area. Free heat, hot water, and cooking gas. Laundry in building makes this apartment an absolute gem. Overlooking Winnemac Park and just steps to the 50 (Damen) bus, this great apartment is also just a short walk to the brown line stop (3 blocks), and the Metra (4 blocks). Pictures may be of similar unit in building. $39.95 application fee includes running credit, background. We are located in Lincoln Square and have access to many units across the city and in this neighborhood. For fastest response, please email your showing request, including move-date, and what days and times might work for a showing to rentals@mytownrealtygroup.com. Visit www.mytownrealtygroup.com to continue your search.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 N Damen Ave have any available units?
5021 N Damen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 N Damen Ave have?
Some of 5021 N Damen Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 N Damen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5021 N Damen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 N Damen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5021 N Damen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5021 N Damen Ave offer parking?
No, 5021 N Damen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5021 N Damen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 N Damen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 N Damen Ave have a pool?
No, 5021 N Damen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5021 N Damen Ave have accessible units?
No, 5021 N Damen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 N Damen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5021 N Damen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
