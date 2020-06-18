All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
5019 N Ashland Ave
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

5019 N Ashland Ave

5019 North Ashland Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5019 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two story, light filled duplex available in Andersonville/Ravenswood. Two full bathrooms, three bedrooms, in unit laundry, central AC, dishwasher, large modern kitchen. Living and dining room with more space downstairs. Lots of storage and back yard (fenced). Easy street parking or garage spot available for 150. Quiet friendly building near Ravenswood Metra.

Great neighborhood, right next to the heart of Andersonville (Hopleaf, brunch places, bars). Initial full sublet, opportunity to take over lease in June. Pet friendly,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
