All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 501 North State St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
501 North State St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

501 North State St.

501 North State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

501 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Modern 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in the center of River North. Apartment Features: Wood Flooring in the common areas Carpet in the Bedrooms Sleek kitchens with Granite counters and Stainless Appliances Floor to ceiling windows Large Balcony City Views Washer and Dryer in unit Modern Bathrooms Building Amenties: 24 Hour Doorman 24 Hour Maintenance Indoor Pool Sky Terrace Fitness Center Parking available Perfect location State at Illinois

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 North State St. have any available units?
501 North State St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 North State St. have?
Some of 501 North State St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 North State St. currently offering any rent specials?
501 North State St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 North State St. pet-friendly?
No, 501 North State St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 501 North State St. offer parking?
Yes, 501 North State St. does offer parking.
Does 501 North State St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 North State St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 North State St. have a pool?
Yes, 501 North State St. has a pool.
Does 501 North State St. have accessible units?
No, 501 North State St. does not have accessible units.
Does 501 North State St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 North State St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St
Chicago, IL 60640
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
1537 West Addison
1537 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College