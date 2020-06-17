501 North State St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool 24hr maintenance

Modern 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in the center of River North. Apartment Features: Wood Flooring in the common areas Carpet in the Bedrooms Sleek kitchens with Granite counters and Stainless Appliances Floor to ceiling windows Large Balcony City Views Washer and Dryer in unit Modern Bathrooms Building Amenties: 24 Hour Doorman 24 Hour Maintenance Indoor Pool Sky Terrace Fitness Center Parking available Perfect location State at Illinois



Terms: One year lease